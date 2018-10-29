Nicki Minaj, Tyga Team for New ‘Dip’ Remix, Video

Nicki Minaj adds her signature swagger to a new remix of Tyga’s single “Dip.” The Queen rapper unfurls a series of career boasts and pop culture-referencing punchlines over the song’s addictive cello hook. “All these bitches my minis, got him calling me Mickey,” she proclaims. “All that rah-rah never was the icon issue/ Harper’s Bazaar, I’m covering the “Icon” issue/ I got issues; yeah, bitch, I got issues/ W, Vogue, Cosmo – I got issues.”

The duo also united for a futuristic video, which Tyga helmed with director Arrad. The clip, reportedly influenced by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s “Scream” visual, shows the duo hanging out in a series of white rooms, where Tyga levitates near a quartet of sawing cellos and Minaj holds a toy digitally topped with Tyga’s real head.

“Dip” follows Tyga’s sixth LP, Kyoto, which he released in February. Minaj – who issued her fourth album, Queen, in August – is currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit from singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman.