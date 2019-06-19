Nicki Minaj, Trina Team Up Over New Orleans Beat on New Song ‘BAPS’

Nicki Minaj and Trina are back with a new collaboration titled “BAPS,” which features on the latter’s forthcoming album The One, out this Friday, June 21st.

“BAPS” samples the 2000 song “Project Bitch,” from New Orleans rap duo Big Tymers featuring Juvenile (who sings the chorus of “BAPS”), and also features a distinctive Ms. Pac-Man-like sound effect over its beat. It is the fourth collaboration between Nicki and Trina, following “5 Star (Remix)” with Yo Gotti and Gucci Mane, “Sex In Crazy Places” with Gucci Mane and Bobby V and “Dang A Lang” from Trina’s fifth studio album Amazin’.

Trina previously announced the track list for The One, featuring collaborations with DJ Khaled, 2 Chainz, Lil Wayne and more.

Nicki Minaj has teased on Instagram that her new single, “Megatron,” will be released with a video this Friday; it will be her first solo music since releasing her album Queen last year.