Nicki Minaj Teams With Nas For Cut ‘Queen’ Song ‘Sorry’

Fresh off releasing Queen, Nicki Minaj has shared another new song titled “Sorry,” the Nas-featuring, Tracy Chapman-interpolating track that threatened to delay – but was ultimately left off – her new album.

Funkmaster Flex debuted the track, which is patterned after Shelly Thunder’s reggae song “Sorry,” itself an interpolation of Chapman’s “Baby Can I Hold You.”

In early August, Minaj and her team realized that her “Sorry,” featuring “one of the greatest rappers of all-time,” needed to be cleared by Chapman, with Minaj seeking out the singer-songwriter over social media. Minaj then polled her fans whether to keep the song and postpone the album or release Queen without “Sorry.”

Minaj opted to clear the track and push the album to August 17th but ended up releasing her LP as originally planned on August 10th sans “Sorry.” As Minaj hinted about the clearance issue in a since-deleted tweet, “Sis said no.” The rapper’s Barbz fanbase convinced her to unveil the track anyway.

“Sorry” is a love song of sorts between Minaj and Nas, who dated for eight months before breaking up in January 2018. “Ain’t losing watches but with me, he always find time / We keep it classy when we eating, it’s that fine dine / But between love and hate, baby, it’s a fine line,” Minaj says on the track.

Queen, Minaj’s long-awaited fourth album, features guest appearances by Eminem, Future, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and a spotlight-stealing Swae Lee. The album also contains “Barbie Dreams,” where Minaj roasts numerous A-list rappers.