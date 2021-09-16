Ms. Minaj Isn’t Going to Washington

Last week, Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender after moving from New York to California. And, in August, the rapper was sued — alongside Petty — for intimidation by the woman Petty attempted to rape in 1994. Yet, all the internet can talk about this week is her cousin’s friend’s balls. And now, Minaj is taking the matter all the way to the White House. Or, at least she claims she is.

Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s testicles took Twitter by storm after the rapper tweeted that she was not attending the vax-only Met Gala because she’s not vaccinated, adding that her distant acquaintance in Trinidad suffered “swollen testicles” after getting the jab. Both Dr. Fauci and Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh, the health minister of Trinidad and Tobago, shot down her claim that Covid-19 vaccines can cause such an ailment.

But the rapper apparently was not convinced and said she would take her concerns to the White House. “The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going,” she tweeted Wednesday. “I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3.”

While the White House did in fact reach out to Minaj, it was not to invite her to visit, according to The New York Times. “As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” a White House official said in a statement last night.

Minaj took to Instagram Live last night, where she claimed she was “suspended from Twitter” and said she would not return to the platform. “I will never use Twitter again” she claimed. She also discussed her trepidation about the vaccine. “You can’t just innocently ask a question about something going in your body?”

(Her Twitter account is still active and she was still posting and retweeting late Wednesday.)

Still, Minaj apparently has at least one person in her corner: Tucker Carlson. She shared a clip of him featuring the chyron “Rapper Nicki Minaj Challenges Vaccine Mandate,” where Carlson discusses her balls tweet and appears sympathetic to what he called bullying.