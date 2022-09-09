fbpixel
All the Queen's Women

Nicki Minaj Assembles All-Star Lineup for New ‘Queen Mix’ of ‘Super Freaky Girl’

New remix features City Girls’ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch
Nicki Minaj at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Nicki Minaj has assembled a royal court of rappers for the new “Queen Mix” of her recent single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

The remix/epic posse cut features new verses from City Girls’ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. Minaj also contributes a few new ad-libs to the song (like properly introducing Katie Got Bandz’s verse with her online moniker, “Ayo Drillary Clinton”), as well as a whole new verse of her own to close out the track.

Minaj originally released the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” back in August. The song followed a string of singles and collaborations, including “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and both “Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem” with Lil Baby. Minaj’s last full-length studio album, Queen, came out in 2018.

At the end of August, Minaj performed “Super Freaky Girl” as part of a career-spanning medley — that also included bits of “Roman’s Revenge,” her “Monster” verse, “Beez in the Trap,” “Super Bass” and more — at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. At the show, Minaj was also honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 

