Nicki Minaj Assembles All-Star Lineup for New ‘Queen Mix’ of ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Nicki Minaj has assembled a royal court of rappers for the new “Queen Mix” of her recent single, “Super Freaky Girl.”

The remix/epic posse cut features new verses from City Girls’ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. Minaj also contributes a few new ad-libs to the song (like properly introducing Katie Got Bandz’s verse with her online moniker, “Ayo Drillary Clinton”), as well as a whole new verse of her own to close out the track.

Minaj originally released the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” back in August. The song followed a string of singles and collaborations, including “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and both “Bussin” and “Do We Have a Problem” with Lil Baby. Minaj’s last full-length studio album, Queen, came out in 2018.

At the end of August, Minaj performed “Super Freaky Girl” as part of a career-spanning medley — that also included bits of “Roman’s Revenge,” her “Monster” verse, “Beez in the Trap,” “Super Bass” and more — at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. At the show, Minaj was also honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.