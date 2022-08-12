Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James and Reveals Her Inner ‘Super Freaky Girl’ on New Song

Nicki Minaj is unleashing her inner raunchy side on her new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” released Friday.

The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak,” wastes no time living up to the title, with the opening verses playing over the ubiquitous riff from the throwback track that inspired it.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slippin’ and slidin’ / I can do all ’em little tricks, and keep the dick up inside it / You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it,” Minaj raps.

Before its official release on Friday, a snippet of the song gained popularity on TikTok with an accompanying dance challenge. Minaj also teased the track with a video on social media, to which the official account for the late Rick James responded: “Banger.”

“Super Freaky Girl” marks the rapper’s first release since “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign in March. Earlier this year, she also dropped “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and both “Bussin” and “Do We Have A Problem” with Lil Baby.

Later this month, the rapper is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 Video Music Awards. She will also perform at the awards show, marking her first VMA musical appearance since 2018.

Minaj, who has received 17 VMA nominations and won five, is nominated for this year’s Best Hip-Hop Video award for “Do We Have A Problem.”