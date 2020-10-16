Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Sada Baby for ‘Whole Lotta Choppas’ Remix

Sada Baby and Nicki Minaj have teamed up for a remix of the Detroit rapper’s viral hit, “Whole Lotta Choppas.” Sada Baby’s original version inspired a TikTok dance challenge and the official video has garnered more than 7 million YouTube views since its release in August. It’s also been played during the NBA Finals.

Minaj turns up the sultry dance party heat, leading with her two verses and a twist on the hook in the remix. “Been a bad girl, and I’m tryna get spanked/Pretty little body, but my face look stank,” she raps. “I be in the truck that cost your whole house/Bitches imitate me but don’t come close/If you wanna celebrate the best, then come toast/Bitches ain’t saying nothing, but doing the uptmost.”

She also refers to being pregnant as the song opens. The new mom revealed on Instagram that she recently had her baby, sharing notes from friends and expressing gratitude. “I am so grateful & in love with my son,” she wrote.

Minaj has collaborated with a number of artists on singles this year, including recent appearances on Mr. Eazi and Major Lazer’s “Oh My Gawd,” Ty Dolla $ign’s “Expensive” and A$AP Ferg’s “Move Ya Hips.” Sada Baby dropped Bartier Bounty 2 in July. He recently teamed up with fellow Detroit rapper Big Sean on the track “Friday Night Cypher” from Detroit 2, which was released in September.