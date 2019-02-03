Hear Nicki Minaj Remix Meek Mill, Drake on ‘Barbie Going Bad’

Nicki Minaj has dropped her own rendition of Meek Mill’s Drake-featuring track “Going Bad” with “Barbie Going Bad,” which premiered on her Queen Radio when it returned to Beats 1 on Saturday,

The rapper had teased on Twitter that fans would get new music when the episode dropped. While fans may have anticipated new tracks from Minaj, she instead dropped two remixes of recent hits.

On “Barbie Going Bad,” Minaj mimics Drake’s style, rapping about her boyfriend’s neck tattoo and how she broke Aretha Franklin’s Billboard record. Minaj recently dissed Drake with her first video of 2019, “Hard White,” where she destroyed a scorpion.

Alongside her Meek flip, the Queen rapper put her spin on Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Drip Too Hard.” Minaj once again follows the cadence of the hip hop duo while putting her own style on the verses: “Drip too hard, got his dick too hard/He gon’ fuck around and drown off this wave/Pretty little toes, stuntin’ on these hoes/Buy another bag soon as I get paid.”

Listen to the track below: