Nicki Minaj Releases New Album ‘Queen’

Nicki Minaj ended the protracted promotional cycle behind Queen by releasing her long-awaited fourth album on Friday, August 10th.

The rapper confirmed the timing Thursday on her Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, noting that she planned to stream the full LP for fans but “someone fucked up,” adding, “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

Queen‘s arrival ends a streak of confusing release date changes. The album was originally slated for June 15th but switched to August 10th; then, roughly one week before that date, the emcee pushed back the timeline to August 17th. In a since-deleted tweet from late July, Minaj created a fan poll asking whether she should postpone the record to accommodate clearing a Tracy Chapman sample on a song featuring “one of the greatest rappers of all-time.”

The 19-track Queen, which follows 2014’s The Pinkprint, includes the singles “Chun-Li,” “Rich Sex” (featuring Lil Wayne) and “Bed” (featuring Ariana Grande). Eminem, the Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown also appear on the LP.