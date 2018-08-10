Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Trump Suggests Kneeling NFL Players Just Chill Out and Enjoy Themselves Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Nicki Minaj Releases New Album ‘Queen’

Rapper’s long-awaited fourth LP follows series of delays

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nicki MinajThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018

Nicki Minaj

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj ended the protracted promotional cycle behind Queen by releasing her long-awaited fourth album on Friday, August 10th.

The rapper confirmed the timing Thursday on her Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, noting that she planned to stream the full LP for fans but “someone fucked up,” adding, “It’s a lot of corporate drama in here.”

Queen‘s arrival ends a streak of confusing release date changes. The album was originally slated for June 15th but switched to August 10th; then, roughly one week before that date, the emcee pushed back the timeline to August 17th. In a since-deleted tweet from late July, Minaj created a fan poll asking whether she should postpone the record to accommodate clearing a Tracy Chapman sample on a song featuring “one of the greatest rappers of all-time.”

The 19-track Queen, which follows 2014’s The Pinkprint, includes the singles “Chun-Li,” “Rich Sex” (featuring Lil Wayne) and “Bed” (featuring Ariana Grande). Eminem, the Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Future and Foxy Brown also appear on the LP.

In This Article: Nicki Minaj

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad