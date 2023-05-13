Nicki Minaj Drops Early Mother’s Day Gift With ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Video

Nicki Minaj has dropped the video for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The song, which is her first solo single of the year and arrived in March, debuted at Number 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

The visual finds the rapper in her native Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival 2023. In the clip, she drops fiery rhymes as she frolics in a robe and bathing suits poolside flanked by the Caribbean sea. She also strolls down city streets and goes for joy rides at night. On the track, she calls out others who think they can rival her game. “Who the fuck told bitches they was me now?” she questions early in the track.

Later, she raps: “See the difference is: I run businesses/If I ain’t employ you, then what yo business is?/I’ll have staff roll up like what the business is?”

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is the rapper’s first solo single since last year’s massive hit, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Earlier in the month, Minaj teamed up with Kim Petras for their collaborative single “Alone.” In April, she joined Ice Spice to remix “Princess Diana,” an ode to the late royal.