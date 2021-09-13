 Nicki Minaj Is Not Vaccinated - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Lars Ulrich's Sons, Myles and Layne, Play First Show as Taipei Houston
Home Music Music News

Even the Met Gala Can’t Convince Nicki Minaj to Get Vaxxed

“If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she wrote on Twitter

By

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone

Jeff Ihaza's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj is seen arriving at the Marc Jacobs show during the new york fashion week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Nicki Minaj

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Today is the Met Gala, the annual high fashion event that is still apparently a thing. After cancelling last year’s festivities on account of the pandemic, this year’s event will require attendees to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask.

The new rules have a number of rumors circulating about which A-listers remain unvaccinated. Nicki Minaj, whose Met Gala attire is usually an event unto itself, tweeted this afternoon that she would not get vaccinated for the event. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she wrote. “In the meantime my loves, be safe.”

Of course, there is an abundance of research on the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. In any case, there will be one less celebrity on coveted Met steps this evening.

In This Article: covid-19, Met Gala, Nicki Minaj, Vaccination

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.