Even the Met Gala Can’t Convince Nicki Minaj to Get Vaxxed

Today is the Met Gala, the annual high fashion event that is still apparently a thing. After cancelling last year’s festivities on account of the pandemic, this year’s event will require attendees to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask.

The new rules have a number of rumors circulating about which A-listers remain unvaccinated. Nicki Minaj, whose Met Gala attire is usually an event unto itself, tweeted this afternoon that she would not get vaccinated for the event. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she wrote. “In the meantime my loves, be safe.”

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Of course, there is an abundance of research on the safety and efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. In any case, there will be one less celebrity on coveted Met steps this evening.