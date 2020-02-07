 Hear Nicki Minaj Establish Herself as 'Queen' on New Song 'Yikes' - Rolling Stone
Hear Nicki Minaj Establish Herself as ‘Queen’ on New Song ‘Yikes’

Rapper releases “set-up track” previewing fifth album

Althea Legaspi
Emily Zemler

Nicki Minaj returns with her first solo track of 2020 with “Yikes.” She released the “set-up track,” as she called it during an event at Pollstar Live 2020, late night on Thursday, delaying the release a few hours after its planned midnight drop.

“Yikes, I play tag and you it for life/Yikes, you a clown, you do it for likes,” she raps on the chorus, after calling herself the “f*cking queen.” “Yikes, yes, it’s tight, but it doesn’t bite.” She also invokes Rosa Parks, spitting, “All you bitches Rosa Parks/ Uh-oh, get your ass up.”

Minaj teased the song earlier in the week, rapping along to the song while in a studio in the clip. During her appearance at the Pollstar event, it was revealed that fans can expect to hear that she’s in a good place on the album. She also hinted about a tour, saying that she’s “excited to go back on the road,” though she provided no details on timing.

Earlier in the week, the rapper defended ousted Grammy chief Deborah Dugan. “Shout out to Deb. We need strong women that are willing to say what they have to say, even when they’re getting backlash for it,” Minaj said. “And every strong woman in here knows what I’m talking about.” In January she teamed with Meghan Trainor for “Nice to Meet Ya.”

