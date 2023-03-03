You Can’t Walk in Her Crocs: Nicki Minaj Drops First Song of 2023 ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’

Nicki Minaj is holding nothing back with her first new song of 2023, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Produced by Go Grizzly and Cheeze Beats, the track finds Minaj in classic form, spitting and singing while navigating beat switches with ease. The references and punchlines Minaj packs into the track are wild as well, from "Dorito bitches/mad that they nachos" and "But I'on fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves" to "Cuz bitches couldn't walk in my Crocs, that's word to Dundee/Just a bunch of airheads like Kelly Bundy."

“Red Ruby Da Sleeze” is Minaj’s first solo single since last year’s massive Number One hit, “Super Freaky Girl.” That was far from the only song the rapper released last year, though, with an array of collaborations that included the World Cup song “Tukoh Taka,” “I Admit” with Youngboy Never Broke Again, “Blick Blick” with Com Leray, and a couple of songs (“Do We Have a Problem?” And “Bussin’”) with Lil Baby.

Also last year — along with some extremely online spats, feuds, and dust-ups — Minaj released a new greatest hits collection, Queen Radio: Volume 1, which featured material from 2009’s Beam Me Up Scotty through her most recent album, 2018’s Queen. The track list featured several non-album singles Minaj released in 2022, including “Super Freaky Girl.”