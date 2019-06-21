Watch Nicki Minaj Seductively Frolic in New ‘Megatron’ Video

Nicki Minaj frolics in a jungle setting complete with a green Lamborghini, cozies up to a paramour in intimate locales and get a twerk party started in her new video for her upbeat, island rhythms-vibed single “Megatron.” The song is her first solo music since she released her fourth studio album, Queen, last year.

In the Mike Ho-directed clip, the rapper seductively moves from scene to scene. Whether surrounded by a dancing crowd or hanging with her man, the Queen is the center of attention, as well she should be. As the party gets lit and the one-on-one gets more intimate, things heat up even more as the Lamborghini ends up in flames to pair with her equally fiery lyrics.

“They call me Megatron, shorty’s a mega con,” she raps. “It ain’t about the race, either, it’s a marathon/I put the squeeze on him, throw up the Bs on him/That ass clapping on the D, Hercules on him.”

The rapper began teasing “Megatron” this week, taking to Instagram to unveil a series of colorful photos and video clips taken while on the video’s set. She also announced on Twitter that a new episode of her Queen Radio show would debut on Friday via Apple Music. Earlier in the week, her collaboration with Trina, “Baps,” was released. It will appear on Trina’s forthcoming album, The One, due on Friday.