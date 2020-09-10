Mr. Eazi Taps Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer to Get a House Party Started in ‘Oh My Gawd’ Video

Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi has linked up with Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj and U.K. singer K4MO for a new song, “Oh My Gawd.”

The track boasts a booming groove of clanging percussion and thick bass swells, all of it topped with pulsing synths that give the song a grimy edge. The track arrives with an expertly crafted dance video — directed by Alex Adjei and choreographed by Patience J — that takes Mr. Eazi’s opening line, “Knock knock, guess who’s coming to dinner?” and spins it out into a wild house party.

“Oh My Gawd,” per Pitchfork, will appear on Mr. Eazi’s upcoming EP, Something Else, which is expected to arrive next month. Back in June, Mr. Eazi and artists from his emPawa Africa program released a four-track project, One Day You Will Understand, while the singer’s last solo project, Life is Eazi, Vol. 2 – Lagos To London, arrived in 2018.

As for Major Lazer, the group is still working on their long-awaited fourth album, Lazerism, which will follow their 2015 effort, Peace Is the Mission. Minaj, meanwhile, released her most recent album, Queen, in 2018, while this year she’s collaborated with a handful of artists, including 6ix9ine on “Trollz,” Doja Cat on the “Say So” remix and Ty Dolla $ign on “Expensive.”