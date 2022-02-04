Nicki Minaj Is a Double-Crossing Agent in ‘Do We Have a Problem?’ Video

Nicki Minaj appears to be on a mission to take out a target in a top criminal organization so she doesn’t become one herself, but things aren’t as they seem in the video for her new single “Do We Have a Problem?” The song features Lil Baby, who also stars in the clip alongside actors Cory Hardrict and Joseph Sikora.

In the just over nine-minute stylish visual directed by Benny Boom, Nicki stars as an agent who is informed about a meeting of top criminal organizations. “You can acquire rare items that money can’t even buy,” criminal Hardrict tells her as he’s being interrogated by her. He informs her that there’s a mole in her agency and that mole is her, but she scoffs. She heads to the secret auction with her agent partner played by Sikora, where Lil Baby is bidding on prized items. The plot twists in the cinematic visual, which culminates in Cuba for its surprise ending.

“Tell em my nina my bitch she a rider/I got a shooter right now got a driver,” she raps on the hook. “They want that heat I’m the only provider/Little bad foreign bitch word to Fivo.”

“2022 I’m coming thru in that new shit/How we opps you see and you don’t do shit,” Lil Baby raps on his verse. “I done really trapped in the Carter, I got the Blueprint/Gotta read department we shopping I like the loose fit.”

“Do We Have a Problem?” follows her guest spot on Jesy Nelson’s track and video for “Boyz” last fall. It marked Minaj’s first appearance after she tweeted about her cousin’s friend, who claimed the Covid-19 vaccination made his testicles swell. She famously did not attend the Met gala due to not being vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the woman who accused Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty of rape dropped Minaj from her harassment lawsuit in New York so she could refile it in California where Minaj lives. In the original suit, the woman accuses Petty of accosting her at a bus stop in 1994 and raping her at knifepoint. It went on to accuse Minaj and Petty of trying to harass and intimidate her into recanting the rape claim.

Last year, Minaj re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which features three new bonus tracks.