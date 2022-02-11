Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby Reteam for ‘Bussin’

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby dropped their second team-up track in as many weeks with the new single, “Bussin.” Last week, they released the stylish, cinematic “Do We Have a Problem?” visual.

Over staccato, foreboding production, Minaj and Lil Baby take turns on a verse: “I call Baby, ‘Yo, where that stick at?,'” Minaj asks. Lil Baby responds: “Tell them boys come get his shit back.” “If they act up, we gon’ fix that,” she raps. “My new ni–a ain’t with that chit chat.” “You know, you ain’t gettin’ your bitch back,” Lil Baby quips.

The end of the video for “Do We Have a Problem?” teased “Bussin,” with Minaj delivering a verse from the track from a neon-lit hallway, signaling that her double-crossing agent character may return to continue the story in a forthcoming video. “Do We Have a Problem?” finished on a cliffhanger with Minaj absconding with Lil Baby to Cuba, where her agent partner Joseph Sikora tracked her down.

The back-to-back singles follow Minaj’s collaboration with Jesy Nelson on the track and video for “Boyz” last fall. Last spring, the rapper re-released her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, adding three new bonus tracks.