Nicki Minaj, Jimmy Fallon Chow Down on Red Lobster on ‘The Tonight Show’

Before she was a world-famous megastar, Nicki Minaj worked at Red Lobster…and got fired from about “three or four of them.” When she appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday night, host Jimmy Fallon decided to whisk her away – in an appropriately hot-pink stretch Hummer limo – to one of the city’s Red Lobsters for a blind date.

The two of them dive into everything: the “Lobsterita” drinks, the cheddar bay biscuits, how to crack a lobster and how exactly Minaj got fired. They even don uniforms and go upstairs to serve unsuspecting guests at the restaurant – let’s just say that Fallon should steer clear of the food industry.

Back at the studio, Minaj sat down with Fallon to play Wheel of Freestyle, where she had to incorporate the words “hexagon,” “yeti,” and “edible arrangement” into a freestyle rap. Minaj not only pulled it off, but also threw in a shout-out to her new single “Megatron” for the fun of it (it does rhyme with hexagon).

This past week Minaj released her music video for “Megatron,” her first new solo music release since her 2018 album Queen. She also teamed up with Trina for the rapper’s new single “BAPS.” This past April, she made a surprise appearance at Ariana Grande’s Coachella set to perform “Bang Bang.”