Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice Revive Aqua’s Hit With ‘Barbie World’

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice are officially Barbie girls in a Barbie world! On Friday, the rappers released their highly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack collaboration “Barbie World,” reimagining the original song, “Barbie Girl” released by Aqua 25 years ago.

“Pink ‘Vette like I’m ready to bend (Bend),” raps Ice Spice.

“I’m a ten, so I pull in a Ken (Like)” Minaj steps in.

“Jazzie, Stacie, Nikki (Grrah),” comes in Spice, referring to Barbie’s sister, cousin, and friend. (And referencing Minaj, of course!)

“All of the Barbies is pretty,” raps Minaj.

“Barbie World” marks Minaj and Spice’s second song together after the release of the “Princess Diana” remix in April. Both artists have been teasing the soundtrack song for some time now. “It’s BARBIE B!CH. If you still in DOUBT,” Minaj wrote on Instagram with a photo of the two.

Minaj has long used Barbie references in her music and has described herself as Barbie. She dropped “Barbie Dreams” on Queen in 2018.

Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Kali, Khalid, Lizzo, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, Tame Impala, and the Kid Laroi are all set to be featured on the film’s soundtrack.

Charli XCX also announced Thursday that her song "Speed Drive" for the soundtrack will come out on June 30, sharing a sweet post on Instagram where she said she's "always loved the escapism my Barbies provided with me and it's kind of a full circle moment to be a part of this soundtrack and movie."

The release of “Barbie World” also comes a few weeks after Tiësto dropped an official remix of the Aqua song, unrelated to the Barbie soundtrack.

“When Tiësto reached out, I felt both honored and very lucky that he wanted to work with us,” Aqua’s Rene said in a statement. “At the same time, I also thought, ‘Well of course he does. We’re the perfect match!’ After hearing what he’s done with the song, I can now say with certainty that I was 100% right.”