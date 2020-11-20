Nicki Minaj Announces ‘Raw, Unfiltered’ HBO Max Docuseries

Nicki Minaj announced Friday that she is taking part in a docuseries about her life and career that will premiere on HBO Max.

“It’s going to give you guys a raw, unfiltered look at my personal life and my professional journey, and I can’t wait to share it with you,” the rapper said of the six-part series on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to have #HBOMAX on board to help me tell my story in this delicate and memorable way. A way that my fans will love forever. This doc is next level. I can promise you that.”

The still-untitled docuseries is directed by Michael John Warren, who previously helmed Jay-Z’s 2004 concert film Fade to Black.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika,” Warren said in a statement. “I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story.”

No release date for the docuseries has been set. On Friday, Minaj also celebrated the 10th anniversary of her 2010 album Pink Friday with a “complete” digital reissue boasting eight bonus tracks.