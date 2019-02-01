Watch Nicki Minaj Take the Throne in ‘Hard White’ Video

Nicki Minaj takes the throne in her new video for “Hard White.” The song appears on 2018’s Queen and it’s the first visual from the LP that she’s released since she dropped “Barbie Dreams” in September.

In the new clip, Minaj affirms her reign, taking a seat at the throne and donning an array of bejeweled crowns, while ruling a world where ghoulish figures creep around and imagery of dark rituals, trippy desert jaunts and ravens signal foreboding times. Despite the desolate surroundings, Minaj is resolute in her top-tier position that she earned as she “used to work hard, just to get half back.” “My legacy could never be undone,” she assertively raps. “I’m a prodigy/R.I.P. thun thun/Got these bitches shook, they shocked, no stun gun.”

While “Hard White” is the first Queen-related video the rapper has released in 2019, it follows last year’s previously videos for Queen‘s “Barbie Dreams,” “Ganja Burns” and “Bed” and the pre-Queen singles “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz.” In November, she teamed with Lil Wayne for the racy “Good Form” video and with Zayn for the song “No Candle No Light.”

In February, Minaj heads overseas to launch her European tour in support of Queen. It kicks off in Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle on February 21st and culminates at Hallenstadion in Geneva, Switzerland on March 28th. While her full U.S. tour dates have not been announced, her website indicates that her stateside trek will begin in May.