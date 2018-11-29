Rolling Stone
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s ‘Good Form’ Video Was Uncomfortable to Watch at Work But it Was Worth It

Lauren London, Evelyn Lozada, Shaniece Hairston and the Clermont Twins appear in Nicki Minaj’s new monument to twerking

Nicki Minaj‘s video for “Good Form” featuring Lil Wayne is not subtle. In fact, it’s the opposite: a full-length monument to twerking, and a sensual overload.

Buttocks fly everywhere. The rhythm and synergy are flawless, but I had to keep looking over my shoulder. ‘Might have to fast forward through this red velvet room portion,’ I think, worried that someone is peering over my shoulder. Now Nicki is playing in a glass of 2% milk, while a giant Lofthouse sugar cookie hangs in the air. ‘It wasn’t the best idea to watch this on a giant iMac moniter,’ I think — it’s like watching a compilation of the best twerk videos on an IMAX screen. It’s an Oscar contender of a music video, but I’m worried it will get me fired.

The things we do for Nicki.

There is a momentary reprieve when Lil Wayne arrives on screen, but it isn’t long before the twerking commences once again. The rollercoaster ride of emotion eventually breaks during a mini-Young Money reunion closes out the visual. Wayne, Minaj and Tyga stand defiant, but it looks like Birdman’s invitation to the video shoot might’ve been lost in the mail.

