Nicki Minaj Drops Almost-Scrapped Song ‘We Go Up’ with Fivio Foreign

It’s a Pink Friday, and Nicki Minaj is keeping the Barbz well-fed: The rap queen surprise-dropped one-off song “We Go Up” as she showcased her drill skills alongside Brooklyn’s Fivio Foreign.

“I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy/I know they sleepin’ on me, bitches got epilepsy,” she raps, hissing her S’s. “I don’t do coke, little bitch, I don’t even do Pepsi.”

On his verse, Foreign proclaims himself as the king of New York, alongside Minaj. “Touch my crown again, bitch,” he raps. “It’s only one king, it’s only one queen, there’s two crowns.”

“We Go Up” likely won’t make it on Minaj’s next album. “Not a Republic Records single, no bag on it, just a surprise for the fans,” she wrote on Instagram, reposting a fan tweet that pointed out how the song got “no promo, no video, no nothing” and quickly made it to No. 1 on iTunes. Minaj added, “New York Stand DF Up!!!”

Minaj teased the song earlier in the week, sharing a video of herself rapping along to the lyrics on Instagram, while writing, “I told @bigfenditv this song is scrapped from the album & we just had a hour-long argument 🤔.”

The surprise track comes a week after she hopped on “Blick Black” by Coi Leray last week. Before then, she released two tracks with Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin.” Minaj has shared that she’s working on her follow-up to 2018’s Queen. She re-released her iconic Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape last year.