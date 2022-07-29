 Nicki Minaj Gets Personal in Trailer for Documentary Series 'Nicki' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Has Officially Arrived
Home Music Music News

Nicki Minaj Gets Personal in Trailer for Documentary Series ‘Nicki’

“You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper,” the Queen of Rap affirms in the clip

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Nicki Minaj has revealed the trailer for her forthcoming six-episode documentary series, Nicki. The series, produced by Bron Studios, is “coming soon,” according to the rapper.

The trailer opens with a clip of a young Minaj performing, as her voiceover reveals, “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go.” She adds of her ascent to stardom, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

Towards the end of the trailer, Minaj reflects on her growth over the past few years. “When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she says. “It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself.”

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote of the trailer on Instagram. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care.”

Nicki doesn’t an official release date, but Minaj noted on social media that it is “coming out sooner.”

Minaj is set to headline several music festivals this year. In September she’ll join A$AP Rocky and Future for Rolling Loud New York, a three-day event at Queens’ Citi Field. It’ll be a busy weekend for the “Bussin” rap queen, who is set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena the night following her Rolling Loud appearance alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey.

 

In This Article: Nicki Minaj

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.