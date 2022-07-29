Nicki Minaj Gets Personal in Trailer for Documentary Series ‘Nicki’

Nicki Minaj has revealed the trailer for her forthcoming six-episode documentary series, Nicki. The series, produced by Bron Studios, is “coming soon,” according to the rapper.

The trailer opens with a clip of a young Minaj performing, as her voiceover reveals, “You don’t get a manual on how to be a famous rapper. You just learn it as you go.” She adds of her ascent to stardom, “Female rappers weren’t really charting at the time. I’m fighting for the girls who never thought they could win.”

Towards the end of the trailer, Minaj reflects on her growth over the past few years. “When you are just focused on the business, you can lose yourself,” she says. “It was time for me to grow up and start loving myself.”

“I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work,” Minaj wrote of the trailer on Instagram. “As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care.”

Nicki doesn’t an official release date, but Minaj noted on social media that it is “coming out sooner.”

Minaj is set to headline several music festivals this year. In September she’ll join A$AP Rocky and Future for Rolling Loud New York, a three-day event at Queens’ Citi Field. It’ll be a busy weekend for the “Bussin” rap queen, who is set to perform at iHeartRadio Music Festival at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena the night following her Rolling Loud appearance alongside Megan Thee Stallion and Halsey.