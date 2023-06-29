fbpixel
Nicki Minaj Delays New Album — But Promises Barbz It’ll Be ‘Worth The Wait’

As a consolation, the rapper revealed her long-awaited LP will be called Pink Friday 2
nicki minaj new album pink friday 2 release date
Nicki Minaj Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has pushed back the release date for her next album — but revealed the LP’s title, Pink Friday 2, and teased a tour set to start in early 2024.

Pink Friday 2 was originally scheduled to arrive on Oct. 20, but Minaj will now release the album on Nov. 17. Though she didn’t state the exact reason for the delay, Minaj insisted on Twitter it was due to “some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time.”

Minaj went on to thank the Barbz for their patience and support, writing, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Pink Friday 2 will follow Minaj’s 2018 album, Queen, and will ostensibly serve as a sequel of sorts to her monumental 2010 debut, Pink Friday. In the years since Queen, Minaj reissued her 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty in 2021 and dropped the compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1 last year.

She’s also stayed busy with a steady stream of singles, including last year’s Number One smash “Super Freaky Girl.” More recently, she shared “Red Ruby da Sleeze” and two songs with Ice Spice, a remix of the latter’s “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World,” an offering from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

