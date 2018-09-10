Nicki Minaj Hits Back at Cardi B on ‘Queen Radio’

Nicki Minaj denied insulting Cardi B’s parenting ability after the two stars got into a public altercation during a Harper’s Bazaar event on Friday night at New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B’s tussle with Minaj’s security entourage was caught by phone cameras; the cause of the fracas remains unknown. After Cardi B was escorted out of the venue, she posted a note on Instagram that accused Minaj of “mak[ing] comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter” and “fuck[ing] with my success.”

On Queen radio, Minaj disputed the “horrendous accusations.” “I would never discuss anyone’s child,” she retorted. “It’s so sad for someone to pin that on me, because I’m the bad guy and they know people would believe them. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting.”

The Queen rapper referred to the Fashion Week incident as “so mortifying and so humiliating.” “The way [other partygoers] passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget that,” she said. “I could not believe how… we made ourselves look.”

But Minaj also used her Beats 1 radio show to go on the offensive. She played an old interview snippet in which Cardi B appears to say “nothing is off limits” to suggest that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was being hypocritical by attacking Minaj for allegedly going after her daughter. (This is somewhat confusing, since Minaj also denied mentioning Cardi B’s daughter.) Minaj continued to hit on this theme by interviewing a woman who said that Cardi B insulted her by invoking her deceased child on Instagram in 2014.

In time, Minaj stopped using intermediaries to undermine Cardi B and went after her directly. “Do you know what the fuck it is to sit in your room for hours and days at a time writing raps?” Minaj asked. “You came into my fucking culture! I never had to fuck a DJ to play my songs.” She also accused Cardi B of “calling black women [two former co-workers] roaches.”

“You’re angry and you’re sad,” Minaj continued, now seeming to address Cardi B directly, though never naming her. “Get this woman some fucking help! This woman is having the best days of her career, and you’re out here… throwing shoes? Who the fuck is gonna give her an intervention?”