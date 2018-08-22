Nicki Minaj Cancels North American Tour With Future

Nicki Minaj has canceled her previously announced North American tour with Future. A statement from Live Nation notes that Minaj “has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the ‘NickiHndrxx Tour'” following her surprise performance Monday at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The cancellation follows unverified reports of low ticket sales.

The jaunt was set to launch September 21st in Baltimore, Maryland – less than two months after the release of Minaj’s long-awaited fourth LP, Queen. The North American leg will now kick off in May 2019, though no dates have been announced as of this writing; due to scheduling conflicts, Future will not participate.

The tour will now launch in February with a previously announced European run. Refunds for the canceled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, and Minaj will announce new on-sale dates soon.

Minaj recently blasted a variety of targets – including Travis Scott and streaming services – after Queen lost its release week battle for Number One album to Scott’s Astroworld. “I put my blood sweat and tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have [his girlfriend] Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [her daughter] Stormi,” she tweeted after her LP fell 20,000 album-equivalent units short of the Billboard 200’s top spot. “I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries.”