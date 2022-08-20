Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline

Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her.

“Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole grown fucking man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt to break them down?” Minaj said. “Going to the media.”

She continued, “Only cowards use the media against a famous person who they once loved, they procreated with, they’re being taken care of by, they once were being taken care of by, using the person’s fame as this constant ‘gotcha’ moment… And you think you not gonna have fucking karma from it? You think it’s OK? You think that anybody is gonna feel sorry for you?”

Nicki Minaj defends Britney Spears from ex-husband Kevin Federline.



“Do understand what kind of a clown you have to be… How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? Leave her the f*ck alone.”



The rapper added, “How dare you. How dare you encourage this woman’s children to be a part of your nonsense? When they look back, they’re going to be like, ‘Why? Why? Why? Why did we do this?’ They’re kids. They don’t know how detrimental this is.” She concluded, “Leave her the fuck alone.”

Spears and Federline, her former backup dancer, were married from 2004 to 2007. The singer recently re-married, to Sam Asghari, after a judge overturned her 13-year-long conservatorship in late 2021. Earlier this month, Federline claimed that Spears’ children have “decided they are not seeing her right now.”

‘It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her,” he said. “They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Spears responded in a now-expired Instagram story, revealing, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. Only one word: HURTFUL.”

Minaj and Spears collaborated on a remix of Spears’ 2011 track “Till The World Ends.” Minaj previously came to Spears’ defense in March over the singer’s dancing ability.