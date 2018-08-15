Nicki Minaj Belatedly Adds 6ix9ine Collaboration ‘FEFE’ to ‘Queen’ Tracklist

Nicki Minaj‘s Queen arrived on streaming services last Friday as a 19-track release. But on Tuesday night, she added the single “Fefe,” a collaboration with the rapper 6ix9ine, to some versions of the album, Complex reports.

Minaj announced that “Fefe” was now a part of her album during an interview with Tidal. However, she did not give a reason for the addition. “Because of streaming, we can update the albums,” she said.

She is not the first artist to adjust an album after it came out: Most famously, Kanye West repeatedly modified The Life of Pablo after releasing it in 2016, even adding “Saint Pablo” to the album four months later.

But the circumstances of Minaj’s addition may be one of a kind. “Fefe” originally came out July 22 — unlike “Saint Pablo,” the song was available weeks before its parent album surfaced, but Minaj and her team did not include it on the initial released version. Also noteworthy: The lead artist credited on “Fefe” is not Minaj; that honor goes to 6ix9ine, who is currently awaiting sentencing after being convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Adding to the confusion, only some editions of Queen now include 20 tracks: two of the three versions available on Spotify and three of the five on Tidal.

The expansion of Queen coincided roughly with the release of initial sales projections for the album: Billboard reported that Minaj is in a close race with Travis Scott for Number One on the Billboard 200. “Fefe” is a major hit — Number Five on the Hot 100 this week and still earning over 1.6 million streams a day on Spotify. The addition of the song’s streams will help boost Queen in its quest for Number One. Billboard’s new chart rules, which took effect on June 29, dictate that 1,250 paid streams (or 3,750 ad-supported streams) equals one album purchase. “Fefe” is also wildly popular on YouTube — to the tune of 21 million views during the first week of August — but YouTube views do not count towards the Billboard albums chart.

Representatives for Minaj and Scott did not respond to requests for comment about the change in Queen‘s tracklist.

Scott’s Astroworld earned the second biggest debut week of 2018 so far behind Drake’s Scorpion. It is still being streamed at a steady clip; Scott is also bundling album-purchase deals with merchandise to stoke sales. Minaj is offering similar packages, and a ticket bundling deal: Listeners who purchase a ticket for the rapper’s upcoming tour with Future are entitled to a copy of Queen and a currently untitled upcoming release from Future as well, according to Hits Daily Double.

If Queen snags Number One, Billboard reports that Minaj will become the first female rapper in history to have three Number One albums.