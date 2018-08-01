Nicki Minaj Announces New Album ‘Queen’

UPDATE: Nicki Minaj delayed the release of her album, Queen, to August 17th. The rapper made the announcement in a note released during her Apple Music Essentials playlist takeover. Minaj wrote:

“My darlings!!! I have a huge surprise that I can’t share until the day before #Queen drops. So in the meantime, check out this playlist I made for you guys. I did #FEFE with my new BFF from BROOKLYN. He’s a little funny looking but he’s really sweet under all those tats. New York til da DEF!!!! Ha! Last time I teamed up with YG was for his remix to “My Hitta.” We recently performed #BigBank at the BET Awards and had a blast wit my dudes Big Sean and 2 Chainz. I have classic bops with all 3 of them so I’m including them on this list. I’m super excited about my recent collaboration with Ariana Grande. She’s one of the realest artists I’ve had the pleasure of working with. She couldn’t fly with me to Turks to shoot the #BedVideo so we shot her scenes in Malibu. We’re actually working on edit number 2 for the #BedVideo to include all the fun stuff we had to remove. I love “Ball For Me” with Post Malone. Not sure why he won’t release the video. It’s DOPE!!! I hope you enjoy my playlist. Can’t wait for you guys to hear my 4th album QUEEN ON AUGUST 17!!!!!!!”

***

Nicki Minaj announced on the Met Gala red carpet that her new album Queen will arrive on June 15th.

“It’s a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming June 15 and it’s called Queen, and I can’t wait,” Minaj said in a red carpet interview. “I’m dressed like a queen every day, all day.”

Queen, the rapper’s long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint, will feature Minaj’s new singles “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz”; Minaj released lavish music videos for both tracks last week.

In a Beats 1 interview that accompanied the premiere of the two singles, Minaj revealed that she began recording her new album in January, although some of the album’s tracks date back over 18 months. Minaj said she’s also filming a documentary that will focus on Queen‘s creation.

“I wanted to make sure I was writing something that was meaningful to me and that would inspire and that would captivate my audience,” Minaj previously said of her album. “But most importantly, I wanted to have fun again.”