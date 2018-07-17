Nickelodeon Plots ‘Rugrats’ Revival With New TV Series, Live-Action Movie

Adults who grew up watching Rugrats as kids will soon get to watch new episodes of the Nickelodeon cartoon with their own children as Viacom announced plans to revive the animated show about talking babies.

The Rugrats revival will come in two waves: First, a 26-episode new season – overseen by the series’ original creators and featuring the show’s beloved characters – arrives on Nickelodeon at some point during the next year, the Hollywood Reporter writes.

Viacom also announced plans for a feature-length Rugrats film that combines live-action footage with CGI technology. That kids film has already scheduled a release date of November 13th, 2020.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures,” said Sarah Levy, chief operating officer at Viacom Media Networks and interim president at Nickelodeon, in a statement. “What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: Kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals.”

Rugrats premiered in 1991 and last aired on Nickelodeon in 2004, a run that spanned nine seasons. Nickelodeon has been a nostalgic kick lately, bringing back Nineties series like Double Dare, Rocko’s Modern Life and, potentially, Clarissa Explains It All.

Rugrats is just the latest iconic Nineties cartoon under the Viacom umbrella to receive a revival: In June, MTV announced their plan to bring back Daria in a new animated show called Daria and Jodie, as well as a live-action television series based on Liquid TV spinoff Aeon Flux.