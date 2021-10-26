Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announces the Echoes Tour 2022

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets are coming back to North America early next year for an encore run of shows they’re calling the Echoes Tour. It kicks off January 18th at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, and wraps up February 28th at the Orpheum in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much,” Mason says in a statement. “We’re happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live.”

The group was formed in 2018 by Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, former Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. The plan from the very beginning was to play only songs Pink Floyd recorded before Dark Side of the Moon turned the band into superstars.

“I knew I couldn’t play ‘Comfortably Numb’ better than David or Roger, or indeed even the Australian Pink Floyd [tribute band],” Mason told Rolling Stone in 2018. “It became a matter of finding something else that engaged us…It’s material that hasn’t been heard that often, so there’s something a bit fresh about it.”

That material includes Syd Barrett-penned tunes like “Astronomy Domine” and “Arnold Layne,” songs from David Gilmour’s earliest days in the band like “Childhood’s End” and “Fearless,” and even the occasional classic rock radio favorite like “One of These Days.”

One song from this time period they haven’t done so far is “Echoes.” “The problem with ‘Echoes’ is there was a feeling like it has so much to do with Rick [Wright] that we wanted to steer clear of it,” Mason said. “I think that in the long term, we might look at that because it’s a wonderful piece, an homage to Rick. It’s something that we’ve talked about, but not personally addressed.”

It seems like they might address “Echoes” this time considering they’re calling this run the Echoes Tour. Just don’t expect them to break the rule and start playing “”Wish You Were Here” or “Mother.”

“I can’t get enormously enthusiastic about doing a definitive version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ or a definitive version of ‘Money’ or whatever,” Mason said in 2018. “I don’t want some grading system where someone goes ‘here are the five best versions of ‘Comfortably Numb’ and we don’t even make it onto the chart.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets the Echoes Tour Dates

January 18th, 2022 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

January 19th – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Saint-Denis 1

January 21st – Boston, MA @ Shubert Theatre – Boch Center

January 22nd – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

January 24th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

January 25th – Philadelphia, PA @ Merriam Theater

January 26th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center

January 28th – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

January 30th – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 1st – Cincinnati, OH @ Music Hall

February 2nd – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

February 4th – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

February 6th – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

February 8th – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

February 9th – Memphis, TN @ Cannon Center

February 10th – Kansas City, MO @ Muriel Kauffman Theatre

February 12th – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

February 15th – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

February 17th – Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

February 18th – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

February 21st – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

February 23rd – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

February 24th – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

February 26th – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

February 27th – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

February 28th – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum