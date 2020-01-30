Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Announce Concert Film ‘Live at the Roundhouse’

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets — which explored the pre-Dark Side years of Pink Floyd’s music — will release a concert film this spring documenting the drummer’s 2019 performances at London’s Roundhouse.

Live at the Roundhouse — out in select theaters for one-night-only on March 20th ahead of its April 17th release — boasts more than 20 tracks from Pink Floyd’s formative years as interpreted by Mason and his all-star band, which includes post-Roger Waters Pink Floyd bassist Guy Pratt and Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp.

Ahead of the concert film/live album’s release, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets unveiled their rendition of Meddle’s “Fearless.” Live at the Roundhouse, available to preorder now, will be available on double-CD/DVD, double-vinyl and Blu-ray.

The concerts took place over a pair of sold-out May 2019 gigs at the Roundhouse, a venue where Pink Floyd took the stage in October 1966 and delivered their famed “All Night Rave” concert alongside the Soft Machine.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in June 2019 as the “Saucers” embarked on a U.S. leg, Mason compared his low-key gigs to Pink Floyd’s bombastic stadium shows. “I felt 25 again,” Mason said. “I could finally see the other musicians and we all made eye contact. I could see the back of the auditorium and everyone listening. Big stadiums are an extraordinary thing to do and it gives you the opportunity to do all the pyrotechnics and all the rest of it, but it’s not as engaging as an audience that you can see.”

Roger Waters, who praised Mason for going solo at 75, reunited with his former bandmate during a Saucers show in New York to perform “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun.”

Check out the Live at the Roundhouse site for theater and ticket information; the March 20th screening will also feature a prerecorded Q&A with Mason and his Saucerful band mates answering fan-submitted questions.

Live at the Roundhouse Tracklist

Beginnings

Interstellar Overdrive

Astronomy Domine

Lucifer Sam

Fearless

Obscured by Clouds

When You’re In

Remember a Day

Arnold Layne

Vegetable Man

If

Atom Heart Mother

The Nile Song

Green Is the Colour

Let There Be More Light

Childhood’s End

Set The Controls for the Heart of the Sun

See Emily Play

Bike

One of These Days

A Saucerful of Secrets

Point Me at the Sky