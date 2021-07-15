Nick Lowe to Release 20th-Anniversary Edition of ‘The Convincer’

Nick Lowe will reissue his acclaimed 2001 album The Convincer this September with an expanded 20th-anniversary edition featuring three rarities from the era.

Due out September 17th via Yep Roc, the reissue boasts the remastered original LP on blue vinyl alongside a blue 45 vinyl with three bonus tracks: The rare, Lowe-penned B-side “Different Kind of Blue” and Lowe’s stripped-back covers of the Shirelles’ “Mama Said” and the Chi-lites’ “There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated at the Conference Table).”

Described in a biography as “the album that many still consider to be his best,” The Convincer originally arrived on September 11th, 2001. Including Lowe’s own originals on the LP, the album contains covers of Chad & Jeremy’s “Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart” and Johnny Rivers’ “Poor Side of Town.”

Of the latter track, Lowe told Rolling Stone in 2002: “Two guys who play with me heard that tune on the easy listening channel on a flight, and they thought I could do it. None of us had heard it before, because it was never released in England. Shortly after we recorded it, some American friends of mine came over and I asked, ‘What do you think of this?’ and immediately they said, ‘Oh Johnny Rivers, ‘Poor Side of Town,’ not a bad call.” And I was kind of pissed off about it, I said, ‘Wait a minute, this was my undiscovered gem.’ So I find out now that it’s the bloody national anthem and everybody knows it.”

In addition to The Convincer reissue, available to preorder now, Yep Roc will also release a 10th-anniversary edition of Lowe’s 2011 LP The Old Magic on green vinyl on September 17th, followed the next month by vinyl reissues for Lowe’s Labour of Lust, The Impossible Bird and Dig My Mood on October 15th.

The Convincer 20th Anniversary Edition Tracklist

1. Homewrecker

2. Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart

3. Lately I’ve Let Things Slide

4. She’s Got Soul

5. Cupid Must Be Angry

6. Indian Queens

7. Poor Side of Town

8. I’m a Mess

9. Between Dark and Dawn

10. Bygones (Won’t Go)

11. Has She Got a Friend?

12. Let’s Stay In and Make Love

13. There Will Never Be Any Peace (Until God Is Seated at the Conference Table)*

14. Different Kind of Blue*

15. Mama Said*

* = bonus tracks