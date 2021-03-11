Nick Jonas Is a ‘Spaceman’ Striving to Get Home to His Wife in New Video

Nick Jonas is an isolated spaceman yearning to be home with his wife in the new video for “Spaceman.” The song is the title track from his fourth studio album, which arrives on Friday and is available for preorder. The 11-song set is the follow-up to 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated.

In the Anthony Mandler-directed visual, Jonas wanders a desolate planet where he lives in a futuristic mirrored abode. He tries repeatedly to jet back home and fails. His resilience and love for his wife back home, however, is unwavering.

His wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes appearances via a hologram and through screens he watches, which fuels the spaceman’s drive to keep faith that they will be reunited if he just keeps trying.

The video captures the lonely effects of quarantining, which Jonas explores in the song’s lyrics. “Mask off minute I get home/All safe now that I’m alone,” he sings. “Almost like a spaceman/I feel like a spaceman/Keep thinking that we’re close/No drugs still overdose/ I’m in outer space, man I feel like a spaceman/And I’m talking to you/But it never feels like it comes through/Out on my own.”

Jonas debuted the song live for the first time when he served as both musical guest and host on Saturday Night Live in February.