Watch Nick Jonas Debut ‘Spaceman,’ ‘This Is Heaven’ on ‘SNL’

Singer also served as host of latest episode

By

Reporter

Nick Jonas performed his single “Spaceman” for the first time and debuted the new song “This Is Heaven” while pulling double duty as both musical guest and host of the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

Both tracks will feature on Jonas’ upcoming album Spaceman, due out March 12th. On “This Is Heaven,” SNL musical director Lenny Pickett — usually seen sitting behind the host during the opening monologue, pre-Covid — made a surprise appearance during the performance to deliver the track’s saxophone solo.

As Jonas explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the album’s songs were inspired by the isolation he felt during the coronavirus quarantine and his desire to rejoin his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

“So ‘Spaceman’ came into my mind because I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ It’s just completely disconnected from the world,” Jonas said. “We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn’t our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that.”

With Jonas — who also made his SNL hosting debut in addition to his second turn as a solo musical guest — at the helm, the episode leaned heavy on music-themed sketches, including a Dionne Warwick-hosted talk show where Jonas appeared as himself alongside Melissa Villasenor’s Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly (Pete Davidson):

Jonas also featured in a musical sketch with a bachelor party sing-along:

With Nick Jonas back doing his solo thing, he used his opening monologue to assure his brother Kevin that the Jonas Brothers are not breaking up again:

