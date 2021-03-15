 Nick Jonas Drops Surprise Deluxe Version of 'Spaceman' Album - Rolling Stone
Nick Jonas Drops Surprise Deluxe Version of ‘Spaceman’ Album

Jonas released his third studio album last Friday

nick jonas spaceman

Anthony Mandler*

Nick Jonas has surprise-released a deluxe edition of his new album Spaceman, originally released March 12th. The deluxe version is out Monday via Island Records.

Spaceman Deluxe features remixes of the tracks “2Drunk,” Don’t Give Up on Us,” and “This Is Heaven.” It also features two new songs: “Dangerous” and “Selfish,” the latter a collaboration with Nick Jonas’ family band, the Jonas Brothers.

In support of the deluxe album, Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will host an exclusive discussion via Instagram’s new live broadcasting tool, Live Rooms, airing Monday, March 15th at 6:00 p.m. ET. The brothers will touch on each of their solo careers, what the Spaceman project means to Nick, and how they’ve all been able to pursue multiple projects at once.

Nick Jonas debuted Spaceman‘s lead single and title track last month, shortly before performing the song on Saturday Night Live. He also released the “Spaceman” music video last week alongside the album. Spaceman is Jonas’ third studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Last Year Was Complicated.

As a Jonas Brother, Nick Jonas has also been busy: After breaking up in 2013, the trio announced their reunion as a band in 2019 with the single “Sucker” and released their fourth album Happiness Begins in June of that year, alongside a documentary on Amazon Prime titled Chasing Happiness. This past November, Jonas Brothers released their latest holiday single “I Need You Christmas.”

