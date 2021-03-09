 Nick Jonas' 'Spaceman' Takes Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
Nick Jonas’ ‘Spaceman’ Skyrockets to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

This week’s chart also sees debuts from St. Vincent and Japanese Breakfast.

Nick Jonas is having a big week on the charts after pulling double duty as host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on February 28th, performing “This Is Heaven” and “Spaceman.” Jonas saw a 122 percent increase in streams during the week of February 26th through March 4th compared to the previous week, entering the Artists 500 Chart for his first time at Number 491.

Now, his upcoming album Spaceman, which will be released on Friday, skyrockets 11 spots to tops this week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

Other movements on the Apple Music Pre-Add chart include Kings of Leon’s When You See Yourself entering the top five, Selena Gomez’s Revelación – EP rising seven spots to Number Seven and the Offspring’s Let The Bad Times Roll entering the top ten. Notable entries include St. Vincent’s Daddy’s Home at Number 13 and Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee  at Number 25.

Top Apple Music Pre-Adds, February 26th through March 4th

  1. Nick Jonas, Spaceman (3/12/21) +11
  2. Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (4/9/21)
  3. NF, CLOUDS (THE MIXTAPE) (3/26/21) -2
  4. Aiko, どうしたって伝えられないから (3/3/21) -1
  5. Kings of Leon, When You See Yourself (3/5/21) +6
  6. Sumika, AMUSIC (3/3/21) NEW
  7. Selena Gomez, Revelación – EP (3/12/21) +7
  8. Lana Del Rey, Chemtrails Over the Country Club (3/19/21) +1
  9. The Offspring, Let The Bad Times Roll (4/16/21) +6
  10. Eric Church, Heart (4/16/21) NEW
  11. Ovi, Retumban2 (3/5/21) NEW
  12. SIRUP, cure (3/17/21) +5
  13. St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (5/14/21) NEW
  14. girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (4/30/21) NEW
  15. Carrie Underwood, My Savior (3/26/21) +1
  16. Quinn XCII, Change of Scenery II (3/5/21) NEW
  17. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (4/23/21) NEW
  18. Camilo, Mis Manos (3/4/21) NEW
  19. Zara Larsson, Poster Girl (3/5/21) NEW
  20. Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/11/21)
  21. Evanescence, The Bitter Truth (3/26/21) -2
  22. A Day to Remember, You’re Welcome (3/5/21) NEW
  23. Waterparks, Greatest Hits (5/21/21) NEW
  24. Tempalay, Ghost Album (3/24/21) NEW
  25. Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (6/4/21) NEW

