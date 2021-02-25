Nick Jonas Announces New Album ‘Spaceman,’ Shares Title Track

Nick Jonas has announced his third solo album, Spaceman, sharing the title track on Thursday. The album will be released on March 12th via Island Records.

Over a groovy, glittering beat, Jonas sings on “Spaceman” about feeling alone in a tumultuous world and the desire to rise above it all. He alludes to the 2020 election, the coronavirus pandemic, and ongoing inequality in the lyrics: “They say it’s a phase, it’ll change if we vote/And I pray that it will, but I know that it won’t/I’m a spaceman/Yeah, I’m a spaceman/And the numbers are high but we keep goin’ down/’Cause we ain’t supposed to live with nobody around/I’m a spaceman/Yeah, I’m a spaceman.”

Jonas will perform “Spaceman” live for the first time as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live on February 27th, 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. The show will be Jonas’ debut as an SNL host and his second time performing solo as the musical guest, outside of his performances with the Jonas Brothers.

Next week, Jonas will return as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, premiering March 1st, the same day he’ll be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Jonas will also perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2nd.