Nick Jonas and Indian Star King’s Duet About ‘Everlasting Love’ Is Transcending ‘Borders’

Indian singer King’s Hindi track “Maan Meri Jaan” had been making massive waves for months back home after dropping the track last year. But when Nick Jonas joined the Champagne Talk song for an English verse, the song went “global.”

On Thursday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Jonas’ “Afterlife” reimagining of King’s “Maan Meri Jaan.”

“It’s been an overwhelming experience to witness the journey of ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ since its release. Watching a song take over a country and then cross borders to global charts is a dream come true,” King tells Rolling Stone. “‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ is the perfect crescendo the song could have achieved with Nick Jonas jumping on it.”

“We’ve given a brand new twist to the emotion of love beyond death and we hope the audience will love the visuals that bring together both of our identities,” adds King.

The video features both artists singing about a deep love in front of green screens projecting different colorful landscapes as they sing about a love interest worth any sacrifice.

“I move my house through the driest desert just to dry a tear from your eyes/I would say no to the gifts of Heaven if it meant I left you behind,” Jonas sings in his verse. “Every touch is a sweet surrender/Every moment with you, a treasure.”

The JoBro also sings in Hindi, joining King for a chorus near the end of the “massive” track.

“It has been absolutely incredible to see the audiences around the world enjoy my collaboration with King,” Jonas tells Rolling Stone. “I had so much fun working with him on this video not only as an artist, but also as a huge fan of King.”

The visual for King and Jonas’ collaboration comes several weeks before the Jonas Brothers are set to release their new LP, The Album. They dropped the single “Waffle House” earlier this month.

As for King, the Hindi singer recently joined Roll Rida and Karan Kanchan for “Baap Aa Gaya Hai” from Netflix’s Rana Naidu. He also released an “African Version” of “Maan Meri Jaan” with Tanzanian star Rayvanny.