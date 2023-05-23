Nick Jonas to Headline ‘Salute to Summer’ Concert Honoring U.S. Army

The Jonas Brothers are still celebrating the recent release of their latest record, The Album, but in true Nick Jonas fashion, the singer is planning to go solo again. On July 7, the singer will deliver a solo headlining performance for NBCUniversal’s Salute to Summer concert honoring the U.S. army.

"I am so honored to be headlining the upcoming 'Salute to Summer' concert on Peacock this July to celebrate the active U.S. Army soldiers and Veterans that have served our country and made us all so proud," Jonas shared in a statement.

Salute to Summer will be hosted by E! News’ The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes. Filmed in Los Angeles on Universal CityWalk, close to Universal Studios Hollywood, the special will also capture social content that fans who visit will be able to access later on, including a three-dimensional bonus performance from Jonas. The event also promises a “special augmented reality experience through WebAR” as well as activations connecting to the growing NBCUniversal’s NFT collection.

Apart from this one-off event, Jonas isn’t really trying to make a run for it. He’ll set off alongside Joe and Kevin in August for the ultimate Jonas Brothers tour. Each night of the North American leg will find the trio performing songs from each of their five albums. It’s also likely that, as they have on previous tours since reuniting in 2019, they’ll be dedicating a portion of the setlist to performing Nick and Joe’s respective solo hits “Jealous” and “Cake by the Ocean.”