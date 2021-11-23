Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Preview New Film Soundtrack With ‘We Are Not Alone’

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared “We Are Not Alone,” the first single from their original soundtrack for the upcoming documentary Les Panthére Des Neiges. The album arrives on Dec. 17 via Invada Records/Lakeshore Records. The film will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 22.

The accompanying video for the single (which is a different edit than what will appear on the album) features footage from the Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier-directed film. In the documentary, wildlife photographer Munier and novelist Sylvain Tesson explore valleys on the Tibetan plateau in search of unique animals and the rare snow leopard after which the film is named.

“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score,” Ellis said in a statement. “The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on,” he continued. “One of my favorite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

Ellis and Cave recently announced their first tour as a duo. They launch their 17-date North American trek on March 1 at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, North Carolina.