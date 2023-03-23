Nick Cave to Embark on Rare North American Solo Tour This Fall

Nick Cave will embark on a rare North American solo tour this fall, with Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood accompanying him on bass.

Cave’s 18-date solo jaunt kicks off Sept. 19 in Asheville and hits theaters throughout the U.S. and Canada — including stops at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, New York City’s Beacon Theatre and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium — before concluding with a two-night stand at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater on Oct. 27 and 28. Register for tickets to the solo tour now through Cave’s site.

The jaunt marks Cave’s first solo trek since his pre-Covid tour of Europe in Jan. 2020; since then, he’s either toured with his Bad Seeds or alongside longtime collaborator Warren Ellis.

Greenwood previously performed alongside Cave and Warren Ellis during that duo’s Australian tour in late 2022.

Outside of his film scoring, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds last released Ghosteen in 2019, while Cave and Ellis dropped Carnage in 2021. Earlier this year, Cave wrote on his Red Hand Files that his goal for 2023 was to “make a new record with the Bad Seeds,” and shared the first lyrics he’d written this year. “This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing,” Cave wrote.

Nick Cave Tour Dates

September 19, 2023 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

September 21, 2023 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

September 23, 2023 – Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

September 25, 2023 – Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square

September 27, 2023 – Milwaukee, WE @ Riverside Theater

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

October 2, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

October 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

October 7, 2023 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

October 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

October 15, 2023 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

October 17, 2023 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

October 23, 2023 – Austin, TX @ ACL at The Moody

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

October 28, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre