Nick Cave Confirms New Album ‘Ghosteen’ Is Coming ‘Next Week’

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have announced the release of a new album, Ghosteen, which is coming this month. On his fan Q&A page The Red Hand Files, Cave responded to a query about when fans can expect a new album, writing, “You can expect a new album next week. It is called Ghosteen. It is a double album.”

Cave also confirmed the tracklisting and revealed the album’s whimsical cover art. The first half of the album will include eight tracks, while the second half is comprised of two songs that are linked by a spoken word piece. “The songs on the first album are the children,” Cave wrote. “The songs on the second album are their parents. Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ last album, Skeleton Tree, came out in 2016. The musician has been on his current “Conversations with Nick Cave” tour since earlier this month and recently announced more shows in Europe for early 2020. The U.S. dates continue through October, with Cave wrapping the North American leg of the trek on October 15th at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. Tickets are currently on sale.

Earlier this year, Cave lent his vocals to “Our Lady of Light,” a slow-building duet with author-writer-actor Larry “Ratso” Sloman from his debut album Stubborn Heart.

Ghosteen Tracklisting

Part One

1. The Spinning Song

2. Bright Horses

3. Waiting For You

4. Night Raid

5. Sun Forest

6. Galleon Ship

7. Ghosteen Speaks

8. Leviathan

Part Two

1. Ghosteen

2. Fireflies

3. Hollywood