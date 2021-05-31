 Hear Nick Cave Reflect on Grief in 'Letter to Cynthia' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Today
Home Music Music News

Hear Nick Cave Reflect on Grief in ‘Letter to Cynthia’

The song was recorded with Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nick Cave has shared his poetic spoken-word track “Letter to Cynthia” online. The track, from Cave and Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis‘ recent vinyl 7-inch Grief, is based on a letter sent to Cave’s Red Hand Files website.

‘In Fall 2018 Cynthia sent this question to The Red Hand Files – ‘I have experienced the death of my father, my sister and my first love in the past few years and feel that I have some communication with them, mostly through dreams,'” Cave wrote of the song. “‘They are helping me. Are you and Susie feeling that your son Arthur is with you and communicating in some way?'”

He continued, “My reply was the first time I was able to articulate my own contradictory feelings of grief. Letters like Cynthia’s have helped bring me and many others back to the world. I recorded ‘Letter to Cynthia’ and ‘Song for Cynthia’ with Warren in November 2020 at Soundtree Studios in London. They are beautiful pieces and I hope you like them.”

Cave and Ellis released Grief, featuring “Letter To Cynthia” and “Song For Cynthia,” in April as a follow-up to their February album, Carnage. The pair decided to write and release the album after their 2020 tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Carnage marked Cave’s first studio release since he and the Bad Seeds dropped Ghosteen in October 2019.

Cave and Ellis will hold a live-stream conversation about Carnage on June 18 to answer fan queries about the new music.

Last year, Cave did perform live — albeit without an audience — at Alexandra Place in London, with the resulting concert released as his live album/concert film Idiot Prayer. The musician will head back out on the road this summer on a European tour.

In This Article: Nick Cave, Warren Ellis

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.