Nick Cave to Stream ‘Idiot Prayer’ Solo Piano Performance

Nick Cave has announced a solo piano performance to air July 23rd as a ticketed event.

Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, shot by cinematographer Robbie Ryan and edited by Nick Emerson, was filmed last month and will air as a one-off live event — no pausing, no rewinding and no viewing the show afterward. It begins on the 23rd at 10:00 p.m. EST in North and South America, at 8:00 p.m. UK time across Europe, and at 8:00 p.m. AEST in Asia and Australia.

The set will include songs from Cave’s career with the Bad Seeds and with Grinderman, up through last year’s Ghosteen.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cave has taken full advantage of streaming in place of live shows. In April, he launched a 24/7 livestream titled Bad Seed Teevee, featuring a mix of music videos, interviews, live performances and other footage related to the Bad Seeds.

Cave was set to tour with the Bad Seeds this spring in Europe in support of Ghosteen, but the trek has been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.