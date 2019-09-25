Watch Nick Cave Pay Tribute to Daniel Johnston With ‘Devil Town’ Cover

Nick Cave paid tribute to the late Daniel Johnston during his Conversations With Nick Cave tour, which features the artist candidly fielding questions from the audience alongside him performing songs solo on piano. As Pitchfork points out, Cave paid homage to Johnston during his recent New York and Washington D.C. tour stops.

In line with the original, Cave delivered Johnston’s 1990 song as a heartfelt, poignant a cappella, which was captured via fan footage. The National also recently covered “Devil Town” in honor of Johnston. Cave’s solo tour will wrap on October 15th at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Next month, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will release their newly announced double album, Ghosteen. Out digitally on October 4th, the first part of the album comprises eight songs, while Part Two features two songs that are linked by a spoken word piece. “The songs on the first album are the children,” the singer said in a statement. “The songs on the second album are their parents. Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.”

The band will premiere the album via YouTube as well as hold special listening events around the world on October 3rd, the day before the album will be released digitally. The vinyl and CD versions are set to arrive on November 8th.