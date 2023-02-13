Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds Celebrate ‘Push the Sky Away’ 10th Anniversary With Concert Film

Ten years ago, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds released their 15th studio album Push the Sky Away. The record marked their first without Mick Harvey, but saw the return of Barry Adamson. A few days after its release, the band performed the full record at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

To commemorate the album’s 10th anniversary, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have released the full concert they captured on film that night to stream for free for a limited time. Live at the Fonda Theatre (2013) is now streaming via the band’s Push the Sky Away anniversary website.

The website also features exclusive videos capturing the making of Push the Sky Away, as well as live performances and the official music videos for the record’s singles “Jubilee Street” and “Higgs Boson Blues.”

“Push the Sky Away was the start of a new, wild adventure for the Bad Seeds,” Nick Cave said in a statement. “The record opened up a whole different approach to the way we created our music. It was the beginning of a way of writing — a kind of controlled improvisation.”

He added: “Because of this shift, the record was to some extent divisive — but it was the necessary reinvention that the Bad Seeds desperately needed. For that reason Push the Sky Away continues to stand as one of my most loved of all the Bad Seeds’ albums.”