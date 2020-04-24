 Nick Cave Launches New Livestream Channel 'Bad Seed Teevee' - Rolling Stone
Nick Cave Launches 24/7 Livestream ‘Bad Seed Teevee’

Channel will feature mix of music videos, interviews, live performances and more

Jon Blistein

Reporter

Nick Cave has launched a new channel on YouTube dubbed Bad Seed Teevee that will be streaming live, 24/7, for the foreseeable future.

Per a description, the channel will boast a rotating mix of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds videos, interviews, live performances and more. On Twitter, Cave marked the launch with the message: “It’s 10:30 Wednesday evening, and if the world wasn’t in lockdown, I’d be onstage in Toulouse, France, singing my heart out with the Bad Seeds. But I’m not. I’m doing the next best thing — sitting at home watching Bad Seed Teevee. Pure non-stop joy!”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were set to spend the spring touring Europe in support of their most recent album, Ghosteen, although that trek has since been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, the band is still set to embark on a North American tour this fall with Weyes Blood that will kick off September 16th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nick Cave, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

