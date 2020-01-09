Nick Cave Pledges $500,000 to Australia Bushfire Relief

Nick Cave has pledged $500,000 to bushfire relief efforts in Australia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those affected by the fires destroying our beloved Australia,” the Aussie singer and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis wrote on Instagram. “We are pledging $500,000 to some of the many organizations carrying out selfless and courageous work aiding and supporting communities and wildlife who have been hit by this overwhelming devastation. We urge everyone to do whatever they can to help.”

The bushfire disaster began in September and has destroyed more than 15 million acres of land and thousands of homes. At least 25 people have been killed, as well as more than one billion animals — including thousands of koalas due to their slow-moving nature and the fact that they primarily eat eucalyptus, a plant with highly flammable oils.

Other celebrities who have donated to the bushfire relief include Elton John, Metallica, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and others. Some have found other ways to donate, including models who have been selling NSFW photos on the Internet.